Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Insider Sells $34,500.96 in Stock

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $34,500.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Target Hospitality Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:TH opened at $15.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Target Hospitality by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,457,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 16,020 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Target Hospitality by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Target Hospitality by 17.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 45,452 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Target Hospitality by 652.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 68,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

