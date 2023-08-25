Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Update

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Taylor Wimpey stock remained flat at $14.05 during trading on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.55.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.