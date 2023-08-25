Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Update

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Taylor Wimpey Price Performance
Taylor Wimpey stock remained flat at $14.05 during trading on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.55.
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
