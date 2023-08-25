Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) CFO Kamran Alam Sells 33,000 Shares

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) CFO Kamran Alam sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $76,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,237.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance

NASDAQ TSHA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.22. 2,034,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,334. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $143.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after buying an additional 1,388,943 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,292,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,440,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 273,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSHA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on Taysha Gene Therapies

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.