Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) CFO Kamran Alam Sells 33,000 Shares

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) CFO Kamran Alam sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $76,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,237.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance
NASDAQ TSHA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.22. 2,034,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,334. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $143.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after buying an additional 1,388,943 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,292,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,440,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 273,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
