TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Mark Yeomans Sells 640 Shares

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Mark Yeomans sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.82, for a total value of C$30,604.80.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP stock traded up C$0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$48.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897,173. The stock has a market cap of C$48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.30. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of C$43.70 and a 1 year high of C$66.54.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.65 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 3.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 4.3057778 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 236.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, National Bankshares raised TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$56.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TC Energy

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.