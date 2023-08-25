TDb Split (TSE:XTD) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.04

Shares of TDb Split Corp. (TSE:XTD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.04 and traded as high as C$4.06. TDb Split shares last traded at C$4.06, with a volume of 6,860 shares changing hands.

TDb Split Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.31. The firm has a market cap of C$25.66 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.96.

About TDb Split

TDb Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of a company operating in the banking sector. It primarily invests in the common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.

