TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Purchased by Trigran Investments Inc.

Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 258.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,360,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 981,078 shares during the period. TechTarget accounts for 4.7% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $49,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in TechTarget by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TechTarget by 51.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in TechTarget by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTGT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on TechTarget from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TechTarget from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

TechTarget Trading Up 0.6 %

TechTarget stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 127,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,230. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.09 million, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.91. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $69.24. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

TechTarget Profile

(Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.