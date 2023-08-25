Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 85,340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 233,742 shares.The stock last traded at $407.73 and had previously closed at $406.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.40.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $401.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.84.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 236.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

