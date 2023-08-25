TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TIXT. TheStreet downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th.

Shares of TIXT opened at $8.57 on Friday. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $626.30 million, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

