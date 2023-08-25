Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) COO Mark C. Thurmond Sells 12,531 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 12,531 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $566,150.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,351.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Tenable Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of Tenable stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.42 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.92. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.
Tenable Company Profile
Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.
