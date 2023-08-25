Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.58.

TEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Terex from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,119,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,507,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,659 shares in the company, valued at $10,423,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $597,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Terex during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Terex by 87.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TEX opened at $55.18 on Friday. Terex has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average of $53.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.69. Terex had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terex will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

