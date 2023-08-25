TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $121.23 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $121.23 million and $7.24 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00038328 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00027269 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00013651 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,795,040,263 coins and its circulating supply is 9,789,540,258 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

