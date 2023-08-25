The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,035 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $40,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $1,270,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 226,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,839,000 after purchasing an additional 135,956 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $18,333,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $58.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,961,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,430,965. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $103.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.43 and a 200-day moving average of $59.71.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

