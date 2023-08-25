The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Trustco Bank Corp N Y

Trustco Bank Corp N Y reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 3.2% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after acquiring an additional 301,804 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.39. 7,583,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,949,105. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.31. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

