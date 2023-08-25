The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.96

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 2519969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GEO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of The GEO Group from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

The GEO Group Trading Down 2.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $593.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.27 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GEO Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in The GEO Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in The GEO Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in The GEO Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 356,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

