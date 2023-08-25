The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CFO Sells 1,500 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,999,057.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hershey Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $213.86 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $211.49 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.44 and its 200-day moving average is $248.64.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.89%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

