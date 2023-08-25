The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Kroger by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 40,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 27,141 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 146,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 172,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after buying an additional 64,352 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 10.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,632,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,597,000 after buying an additional 155,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 196.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,084,000 after buying an additional 1,163,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.54. 3,556,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,087,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.28. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.41.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

