The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Kroger by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 40,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 27,141 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 146,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 172,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after buying an additional 64,352 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 10.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,632,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,597,000 after buying an additional 155,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 196.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,084,000 after buying an additional 1,163,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.
Kroger Price Performance
Shares of KR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.54. 3,556,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,087,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.28. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $52.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.41.
About Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
