The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) EVP Christopher A. Coughlin Sells 10,000 Shares

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $753,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,431.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Timken Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $74.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.99. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $58.35 and a twelve month high of $95.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.57.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Timken by 831.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Timken by 81.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,439,000 after buying an additional 1,079,991 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Timken by 4,756.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after acquiring an additional 837,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,603,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 490.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 573,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.22.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

