The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stake Reduced by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,881 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises approximately 1.9% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 27,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. TD Securities decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WMB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.74. 2,206,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,964,906. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 82.11%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

