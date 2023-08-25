Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 14,635 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,635 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27,767 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $28,203,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.11. 4,306,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,833,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $82.46 and a 1 year high of $118.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

