Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 37,900.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,672,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,457,000 after purchasing an additional 246,170 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,165,000 after purchasing an additional 71,173 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.7% in the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 74,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.7% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 55.6% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MS shares. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.06.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.84. The company had a trading volume of 738,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,343,106. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $100.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $137.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,941,460.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock worth $44,556,447. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

