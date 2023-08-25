Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,405 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after acquiring an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,610,000 after purchasing an additional 509,348 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,476,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,079,000 after purchasing an additional 297,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.97.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at $110,623,406.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 117,163 shares of company stock valued at $639,861 and have sold 20,398,212 shares valued at $224,028,062. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.60. 192,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,331,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.06. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $109.99.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 191.52%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

