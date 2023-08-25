Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVY traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.89. 51,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,628. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.08. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $157.28 and a 1 year high of $196.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.69%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

