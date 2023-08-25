THT Heat Transfer Technology (OTCMKTS:THTI) and NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Head-To-Head Analysis

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) and THT Heat Transfer Technology (OTCMKTS:THTI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NuScale Power and THT Heat Transfer Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuScale Power $11.80 million 113.63 -$57.07 million ($0.66) -8.86 THT Heat Transfer Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

THT Heat Transfer Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NuScale Power.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuScale Power 0 2 1 0 2.33 THT Heat Transfer Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NuScale Power and THT Heat Transfer Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

NuScale Power currently has a consensus target price of $12.17, indicating a potential upside of 106.92%. Given NuScale Power’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NuScale Power is more favorable than THT Heat Transfer Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.8% of NuScale Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of NuScale Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of THT Heat Transfer Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NuScale Power and THT Heat Transfer Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuScale Power -654.97% -43.96% -33.64% THT Heat Transfer Technology N/A N/A N/A

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs. NuScale Power Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale Power Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Fluor Enterprises, Inc.

About THT Heat Transfer Technology

THT Heat Transfer Technology, Inc. engages in the manufacture and trading of plate heat exchangers and related products. It offers plate heat exchangers, heat exchanger units, air-cooled heat exchangers, and shell-and-tube heat exchangers. The company was founded on August 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Siping, China.

