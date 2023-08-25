Thunder Brawl Trading 14.8% Lower This Week (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $30,252.07 and approximately $82,965.45 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00015462 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $66,404.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

