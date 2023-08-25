Timothy A. Hourigan Sells 12,120 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $322.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,417,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,111. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The stock has a market cap of $322.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.58. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $1,332,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,081,000 after buying an additional 22,217 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.18.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

