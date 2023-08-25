Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $78.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.08. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $83.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,595.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at $20,192,199.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,595.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,721 shares of company stock worth $15,964,889. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after buying an additional 353,364 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,816,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,030,000 after buying an additional 119,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Barclays raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on TOL

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.