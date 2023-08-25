Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Raised to C$84.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price boosted by Barclays from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$99.25 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$93.80.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 3.2 %

TSE:TD opened at C$80.67 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$76.32 and a 12-month high of C$94.05. The firm has a market cap of C$148.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$83.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$83.31.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.06 by C($0.12). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of C$12.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.6974093 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.