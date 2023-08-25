Traders Purchase Large Volume of Credo Technology Group Put Options (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,100 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 35% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,551 put options.

Credo Technology Group stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,437,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,336. Credo Technology Group has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.82 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.78.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRDO shares. TheStreet raised Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 651,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $11,458,972.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,970,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,272,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $42,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,353,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,522,090.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 651,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $11,458,972.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,970,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,272,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,816,331 shares of company stock worth $47,051,067 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 263.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,051 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 102.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,351,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

