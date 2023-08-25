Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.97

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.97 and traded as low as $0.84. Trevena shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 100,113 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.
Trevena Stock Down 1.7 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Trevena by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trevena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Trevena by 10,526.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 8.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Trevena
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
