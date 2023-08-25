Trigran Investments Inc. Has $105.97 Million Stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,400,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,691 shares during the period. Sonos makes up 10.2% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned 4.24% of Sonos worth $105,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sonos by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sonos by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sonos by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 57,289 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sonos by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Sonos by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 201,273 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SONO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Sonos from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sonos from $23.70 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Sonos Stock Up 1.0 %

SONO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,240. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75.

Insider Activity at Sonos

In related news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 7,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $105,543.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,211 shares of company stock worth $148,966. 3.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Further Reading

