Trigran Investments Inc. Has $31 Million Stock Holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,966,644 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,042 shares during the period. Brightcove accounts for 3.0% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned 0.16% of Brightcove worth $31,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brightcove by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Brightcove by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 17.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Brightcove by 386.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $43,800.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,215,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,053,021.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $43,800.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,215,251 shares in the company, valued at $24,053,021.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristin E. Frank sold 8,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $35,213.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,629.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 78,373 shares of company stock worth $311,385. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BCOV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Brightcove Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:BCOV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,423. Brightcove Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.85 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%. On average, analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

