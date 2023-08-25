Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 907,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,575 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $30,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TFC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,621,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,276,771. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.