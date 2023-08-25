Truist Financial Raises FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target to $305.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $295.00 to $305.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FLT. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $277.00.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FLT stock opened at $261.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $272.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.