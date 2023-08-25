Trustco Bank Corp N Y Cuts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,527 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 2.0% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after buying an additional 90,918 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 51,563 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,461 shares of company stock worth $18,053,332 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,286,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,904,008. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $151.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

