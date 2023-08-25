Trustco Bank Corp N Y Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,892.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,718,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $549,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431,413 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.69. The stock had a trading volume of 20,653,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,616,434. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $134.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $227,040.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,440 shares of company stock worth $9,178,780. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

