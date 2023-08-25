TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered TRX Gold from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on TRX Gold from $1.10 to $1.30 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of TRX stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. TRX Gold has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.35 million, a PE ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 325.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 467,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of TRX Gold during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 493.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211,523 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 47.3% during the first quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TRX Gold during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

