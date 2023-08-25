Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance

Shares of TSGTF opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. Tsingtao Brewery has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47.

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

