Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance
Shares of TSGTF opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. Tsingtao Brewery has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47.
About Tsingtao Brewery
