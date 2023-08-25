Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Down 75.6% in August

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the July 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tsumura & Co. Price Performance

Tsumura & Co. stock remained flat at $19.37 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.89. Tsumura & Co. has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $20.28.

About Tsumura & Co.

Tsumura & Co manufactures and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

