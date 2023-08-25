Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Down 75.6% in August

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the July 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tsumura & Co. Price Performance
Tsumura & Co. stock remained flat at $19.37 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.89. Tsumura & Co. has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $20.28.
About Tsumura & Co.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tsumura & Co.
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Tsumura & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsumura & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.