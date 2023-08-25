Tucker Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,375,000 after buying an additional 364,339 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,282,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,577,000 after buying an additional 74,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.48.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.69, for a total value of $726,286.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,397,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,789,888,442.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.69, for a total value of $726,286.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,397,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,789,888,442.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 726,748 shares of company stock valued at $361,411,612. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.0 %
LLY stock traded up $5.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $553.68. The company had a trading volume of 671,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,415. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $476.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $557.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $525.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.38, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eli Lilly and Company
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.