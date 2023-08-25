Tucker Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,375,000 after buying an additional 364,339 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,282,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,577,000 after buying an additional 74,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.69, for a total value of $726,286.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,397,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,789,888,442.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.69, for a total value of $726,286.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,397,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,789,888,442.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 726,748 shares of company stock valued at $361,411,612. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.0 %

LLY stock traded up $5.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $553.68. The company had a trading volume of 671,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,415. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $476.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $557.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $525.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.38, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.