Tucker Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,745 Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 2,553.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 808,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,568,000 after acquiring an additional 777,955 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,868,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,097,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 1,195.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 181,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 167,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after buying an additional 164,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xponential Fitness

In other Xponential Fitness news, President Sarah Luna sold 15,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $303,866.42. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 254,892 shares in the company, valued at $5,074,899.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $295,109.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,278,805.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Sarah Luna sold 15,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $303,866.42. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 254,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,074,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 59,340 shares of company stock worth $1,313,272 and have sold 48,647 shares worth $912,128. Corporate insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

XPOF traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.31. 203,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,683. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.07. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $33.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $77.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.93 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xponential Fitness from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

Xponential Fitness Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

