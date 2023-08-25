Tucker Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 482 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.84.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,113 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE YUM traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.61. 230,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,816. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.34. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

