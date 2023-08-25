Tucker Asset Management LLC Invests $74,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after buying an additional 355,506,297 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,073,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,509,000 after buying an additional 1,212,776 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,804.6% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 582,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,605,000 after acquiring an additional 552,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,635,000 after acquiring an additional 521,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,247,000 after acquiring an additional 443,373 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.85. 184,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,495. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

