Tucker Asset Management LLC Invests $89,000 in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1,412.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 97,718 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,788,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 27,880 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 713.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 114,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,593. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $5.52.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.0953 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

TKC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

