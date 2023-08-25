Tucker Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Clearfield by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Northcoast Research reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.43.

CLFD traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,390. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.71. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $134.90. The stock has a market cap of $528.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Clearfield’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

