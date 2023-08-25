Tucker Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 242.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,086.2% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 40.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $146.44. 237,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,232. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.58 and a fifty-two week high of $156.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.97.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.