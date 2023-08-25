Tucker Asset Management LLC Takes $117,000 Position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Tecnoglass by 104.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tecnoglass by 362.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.38. 148,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,209. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average is $42.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $54.40.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The company had revenue of $225.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Tecnoglass’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 8.47%.

TGLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

