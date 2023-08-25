Tucker Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 64,226 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 891,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,921,000 after acquiring an additional 610,425 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after buying an additional 253,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 721,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after buying an additional 384,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 384,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 10,145 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEHR shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 138,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,763,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Vernon Rogers sold 40,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $2,010,253.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,795.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 138,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,763,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 430,285 shares of company stock valued at $21,638,362. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

Aehr Test Systems stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.59. 290,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,606. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.94 and a beta of 2.01. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $54.10.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.30 million. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 22.41%. Research analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aehr Test Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

Featured Stories

