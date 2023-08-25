U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the July 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Gold from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on U.S. Gold
Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Gold
U.S. Gold Price Performance
U.S. Gold stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.83. 18,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,677. U.S. Gold has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.17.
U.S. Gold Company Profile
U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Gold
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.