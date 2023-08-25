U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the July 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Gold from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAU. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Gold by 11.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Gold by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.83. 18,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,677. U.S. Gold has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.17.

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

