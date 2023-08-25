Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives $55.52 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $699,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,917,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,642 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,237. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $44.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.27. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a PE ratio of -203.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

