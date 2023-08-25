UBS Group Cuts Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $172.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $207.00 to $172.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Argus downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.04.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $150.72 on Tuesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $147.18 and a 12 month high of $283.62. The company has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.05.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 94.96%.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $457,010,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 181.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 62,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 40,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 647.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

